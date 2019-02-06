Chicano Neo Soul Artist Omar Apollo Headed to San Antonio in March

click to enlarge Facebook / Omar Apollo

Pour two cups of Motown soul, add a tablespoon of avante-garde electronica, stir in a cup of blues guitar genius, bake for 5 minutes and you’ve got the electric sound of Omar Apollo.The 21-year-old Chicano singer-songwriter hails from Indiana and has been making waves since he first released SoundCloud tracks at the end of 2016.On tour to support his EP, Apollo is breath of fresh air in the pop and R&B communities. And we're in luck. He's headed to San Antonio on Tuesday, March 12.Pro tip: listen to “Listen to “Hijo de Su Madre” loud. You're welcome.