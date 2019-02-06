Wednesday, February 6, 2019
Chicano Neo Soul Artist Omar Apollo Headed to San Antonio in March
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Feb 6, 2019 at 1:06 PM
Pour two cups of Motown soul, add a tablespoon of avante-garde electronica, stir in a cup of blues guitar genius, bake for 5 minutes and you’ve got the electric sound of Omar Apollo.
The 21-year-old Chicano singer-songwriter hails from Indiana and has been making waves since he first released SoundCloud tracks at the end of 2016.
On tour to support his EP Stereo
, Apollo is breath of fresh air in the pop and R&B communities. And we're in luck. He's headed to San Antonio on Tuesday, March 12.
Pro tip: listen to “Listen to “Hijo de Su Madre” loud. You're welcome.
$18-$58, Tue March 12, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com
