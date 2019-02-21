'90s European Avant-Pop Act Stereolab is Headed to San Antonio

click to enlarge Facebook, Stereolab

Holy shit, you guys, Stereolab is sliding to San Antonio.The avant-garde pop act formed in 1990 combines elements of krautrock and lounge music with hints of jazz and bossa nova thrown into the mix. It’s basically the hippest elevator music you’ve ever heard, although they’re much more than that.After a decade hiatus to focus on other projects, the English-French band last year announced it would reunite to play Brazil's Primavera Sound festival.A few days ago, Stereolab also announced reissues of remastered versions of earlier works and that it's heading out on tour with a stop at Paper Tiger on Thursday, September 19.