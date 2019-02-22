Email
Friday, February 22, 2019

Former Grupo Mazz Frontman Joe Lopez, a Convicted Sex Offender, Cancels San Antonio Appearance After Receiving Threats

Posted By on Fri, Feb 22, 2019 at 12:14 PM

COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz wants to start a new chapter in his career after serving 12 years in prison and registering as a sex offender, but San Antonians aren't fond of that idea.

Instead, local residents expressed enough outrage to have Lopez cancel a planned appearance at Market Square.

Lopez was scheduled to perform at the 2019 Tejano Music Fan Fair next month. Once music lovers found out about the appearance, many started leaving disapproving comments online. Sandra Vallejo, Lopez's manager, told KENS 5 that the singer even received death threats.

"I could not let that be on Joe's shoulders for the rest of his life had somebody got shot, had we gotten hurt," Vallejo said.



The now-cancelled appearance would have come a year after Lopez was released from prison on parole. He served 12 years of a 32-year prison sentence for multiple sex offenses involving a 13-year-old girl.

Vallejo said Lopez's appearance was approved by his parole office earlier this week and added that the singer will focus on private events.

