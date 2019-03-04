Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 4, 2019

Eeeooww: San Antonio Artist Adds Cardi B Mural

Posted By on Mon, Mar 4, 2019 at 2:44 PM

She makes money moves, and now she's part of San Antonio's art landscape.

In honor of the splash Cardi B made on the male-driven hip-hop industry, local muralist Colton Valentine has added a mural of the rapper to a brick wall at 802 San Pedro Ave.

The mural captures Cardi's likeness, complete with her tongue sticking out and her signature "Eeeoowww!" in a speech bubble.
The artwork's appearance comes not long after the rapper performed at the Houston rodeo. While in Texas, Cardi B shared a video on Instagram showing her standing next to a picture of Selena. Oh, and "Como La Flor" is playing and Cadni even sings along, too.
View this post on Instagram

I was so sick yesterday ya don’t even know ! I had such a bad migraine I had to get a doctor backstage to give me two shots and ain’t rehearsed cause I been working all week and ain’t really know what I was getting myself into until I got in the venue .Im OD honored for all the love Houston gave me! I remember the first time I came to Houston I came out here to strip and people showed me maaaaaa love and Houston was the first place me and set when on a date 😂😂😂The love have really grown .I was maaaaa hype to see this picture before I got in my dressing room cause out of all her outfits there’s a picture hanging on the wall of the outfit I got my inspiration from for Please Me music video.It was like a lucky sign to me .

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B also revealed that the outfit Selena is wearing in the picture actually inspired her own look in the music video for "Please Me," her new collaboration with Bruno Mars.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. All the San Antonio-Based Artists Who Landed Official Showcases at SXSW 2019 Read More

  2. Signing the Dotted Line: Lonely Horse is the Latest San Antonio Band to Fall Under the Weight of Dealing with a Record Label Read More

  3. Bluegrass Shredders Trampled by Turtles Melted Our Faces off at Gruene Hall Read More

  4. Zoé, Metric Co-headlining Tour with Stop At Aztec Theatre Read More

  5. Weeks After Telling a Rio Grande Valley Crowd He Doesn't Speak Spanish Because He's 'American,' Aaron Lewis Gets Booked at Gruene Hall Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...