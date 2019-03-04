Eeeooww: San Antonio Artist Adds Cardi B Mural

She makes money moves, and now she's part of San Antonio's art landscape.In honor of the splash Cardi B made on the male-driven hip-hop industry, local muralist Colton Valentine has added a mural of the rapper to a brick wall at 802 San Pedro Ave.The mural captures Cardi's likeness, complete with her tongue sticking out and her signature "Eeeoowww!" in a speech bubble.The artwork's appearance comes not long after the rapper performed at the Houston rodeo. While in Texas, Cardi B shared a video on Instagram showing her standing next to a picture of Selena. Oh, and "Como La Flor" is playing and Cadni even sings along, too.Cardi B also revealed that the outfit Selena is wearing in the picture actually inspired her own look in the music video for "Please Me," her new collaboration with Bruno Mars.