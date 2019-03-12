Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Boise's Legendary Built to Spill Returns to San Antonio this Summer
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Mar 12, 2019 at 3:20 PM
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of definitive album Keep it Like a Secret
, '90s indie rockers Built to Spill will return to San Antonio for a July 20 show at Paper Tiger.
Keep it Like a Secret
was the more-cohesive and mature followup to the band's major label debut Perfect from Now On
. The riffs were weird and psychedelic, but somehow none of the sounds seemed out of place.
And even though the band was just here last year, Built to Spill are one of those special acts that made major contributions to its genre and remain worth checking out live at least once.
Tickets are not yet available, but check papertigersatx.com for updates
.
.
