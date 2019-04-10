Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Yeasayer Headed to San Antonio to Douse Us in Psychedelic Vibrations
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Apr 10, 2019 at 11:28 AM
One of my favorite pastimes in the early 2010s was taking mushrooms and walking around San Pedro Park. It was small enough not to get lost in while big enough to feel like you almost
might get lost.
A go-to soundtrack for these psychedelic experiences often came in the form of Yeasayer, a three-piece indie-psych band hailing from Brooklyn. And, lucky for us, they just announced a San Antonio show on Friday, July 5.
Yeasayer mixes the psychedelic chill elements of acts like Neon Indian with the indie-pop sensibilities of bands like Broken Bells while completing things with a Foals-like dash of danceability.
The band just released two new tracks ahead of new LP Erotic Reruns —
“Let Me Listen in on You” and “Fluttering in the Floodlights” — both of which feel like a continuation down its dance-y psychedelic corridor.
Tickets ($23-$25) go on sale Friday and can be purchased at papertigersatx.com
.
