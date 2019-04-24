San Antonio Rapper Challenged By Award-Winning Producer illmind to Release Tracks at Insane Rate

San Antonio hip-hop artist Jose Perez, known as Spy MC, has accepted a huge song challenge from one the music industry's top producers, illmind.
As part of his Pass the Aux Tour
, Grammy-award-winning producer Ramon Ibanga Jr. a.k.a "illmind" has been traveling to share music advice with creators around the world. The tour is advertised as spending a few hours in a recording studio with the producer, during which time you are encouraged to show him your music and receive on-the-spot criticism.
During illmind's trip to San Antonio last month, Spy was given the exclusive invitation to Chris Lieck Studios to present his music.
"I got along with him immediately," Perez said. "I obtained an immense amount of knowledge from him in the five hours that I was at the event."
Most importantly, Perez said he learned about the music business and about himself as an artist.
After playing one of his songs, illmind asked Spy what his direction was.
"I told him I had four projects in the works with no idea of what I wanted to release," Perez said. "I had a bunch of extra tracks that may not have gotten onto the projects. He told me that I should start releasing the tracks to get my audience engaged for the first release, and to use it as a way to gauge which project to release by dropping 20 songs in 30 days."
"That lit a fire in my mind," the lyricist said. "Driving me to take my music to new heights."
"I'm working on multiple projects at once with Nick Shan, Kizer, James Embrace and MoonDoctoR," Perez said. "I'm sitting on a lot of songs and with today's audience you've gotta be consistent to keep them checking for you."
Exclusively on his Soundcloud, Spy has released six tracks so far, and plans to release three more immediately in the coming days.
"Everyone will get to see, hear and understand the full spectrum of myself as a person and my versatility as an artist with each of the projects," Perez said. "I stay in contact with illmind as well as everyone else that attended the event. He definitely needs to come back and do another one."
The first six songs include features from many talented San Antonio artists. Kree23
, Basik, Goldi, James Embrace and producer Nick Shan are among the broad list of contributors.
Spy MC will be playing a show alongside Vel the Wonder
on Saturday, April 27 at Hi-Tones for Hip-Hop Fiesta 2019. The rapper will also host his birthday bash on June 7th at Limelight, where he plans to release a new project the same day.
Spy's music can be found on his SoundCloud
and Bandcamp
.
For more information on illmind and the Pass the Aux Tour visit illmindproducer.com
.
