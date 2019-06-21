Email
Friday, June 21, 2019

Jazz Benefit Scheduled to Help San Antonio Saxophonist's Rene Saenz Cover Medical Bills After Suffering Stroke

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 2:47 PM

Well-known San Antonio saxophonist Rene Saenz suffered a stroke this spring, and friends of the musician have put a benefit show together help raise money for his medical expenses.

Adept with anything from blues to avant-garde jazz, Saenz has performed with groups including the Regency Jazz Ensemble, ’60s pop-rock revivalists the Krayolas and drummer Gerry Gibbs' local outfit.

The benefit show will include performances by the George Prado Regency Band, Small World/Polly Harrison and Kyle Keener, PM Jazz/Pat Carey and Michelle Garibay-Carey, the Chris Villanueva Quartet with Anthony Thomas Martinez as a special guest, the Doc Watkins Trio and the King William Jazz Collective with an added surprise vocalist.

Parking is free and located at the 2700 block of S. Presa St. Attendees are invited to give more than the suggested minimum donation.



Monday, June 24, $10 minimum donation, 7-11pm, URBAN-15 Studio, 2500 S. Presa, (210) 736-1500, urban15@dcci.com, urban15.org.
