Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 1, 2019

Eat Away Your Post-Pride Depression With Big Freedia's New Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Collab

Posted By on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge big_freedia.jpg

Just when you thought your post-Pride gloom was starting to settle in, the queen of bounce herself Big Freedia is poised to bring some pep back into your step.

The New Orleans-based artist, who hits San Antonio at least once, if not-twice a year, has just announced that she's collaborated with Ben & Jerry’s on an ice cream flavor.

Yes, you read that right: Big Freedia has her own damned ice cream now!

Saturday, July 6, New Orleans music venue Republic Nola will host the event celebrating the launch of the flavor. Also on tap at the party is an exclusive first listen of a new Big Freedia track, “Chasing Rainbows.”



The “Queen Diva” herself will be there, speaking to the crowd and telling her story about life in New Orleans. All ticket proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry LA, Liberty’s Kitchen and Upturn Arts.

And, of course, folks will be able to sample Ben & Jerry's Big Freedia’s Booty Bouncing Beignets first.

It's not clear when the flavor will be in San Antonio stores, we'll let you know when we get word. For more information, visit the official Facebook Event page.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Satan Lives: King Dude Returns to San Antonio Read More

  2. B-52s and Berlin Descend Bring the '80s Back to San Antonio This Summer Read More

  3. New, Old Fans Heading Out to Powerman 5000's Show at the Rock Box Read More

  4. Stone Temple Pilots Flying into San Antonio This Fall Read More

  5. Gospel Music Legend Michael W. Smith Hits San Antonio This October Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation