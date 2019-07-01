Eat Away Your Post-Pride Depression With Big Freedia's New Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Collab

click to enlarge
Just when you thought your post-Pride gloom was starting to settle in, the queen of bounce herself Big Freedia is poised to bring some pep back into your step.
The New Orleans-based artist, who hits San Antonio
at least once, if not-twice a year, has just announced that she's collaborated with Ben & Jerry’s on an ice cream flavor.
Yes, you read that right: Big Freedia has her own damned ice cream now!
Saturday, July 6, New Orleans music venue Republic Nola will host the event celebrating the launch of the flavor. Also on tap at the party is an exclusive first listen of a new Big Freedia track, “Chasing Rainbows.”
The “Queen Diva” herself will be there, speaking to the crowd and telling her story about life in New Orleans. All ticket proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry LA, Liberty’s Kitchen and Upturn Arts.
And, of course, folks will be able to sample Ben & Jerry's Big Freedia’s Booty Bouncing Beignets first.
It's not clear when the flavor will be in San Antonio stores, we'll let you know when we get word. For more information, visit the official Facebook Event
page.
