Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Make a Wish: San Antonio Rapper Lil Booty Call's New Music Video is Hilarious

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 1:12 PM

screen_shot_2019-07-17_at_10.55.59_am.png
Fresh from gracing the cover of the San Antonio Current, Lil Booty Call has released a video for the track “Prescriptions” off his debut album Jesus Said Run It Back.

The vid starts out with Lil Booty Call in a therapist's office talking about girl problems. Typical for any young, straight dude in his early-’20s, right? Except in this case, the therapist hands the rapper a prescription pad and tells him to write down whatever he wants to make himself feel better.

As the story unfolds, Lil Booty Call’s wishes turn into reality. A Rolls Royce, a penthouse and new jewelry come into his life after he scribbles them down on the pad.

Supported by chill mid-tempo track, the video has a tongue-in-cheek feel that plays into the rapper’s carefree image. Check it out below.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Khalid Stopped By BBQ Restaurant, Performed Karaoke Ahead of San Antonio Show Read More

  2. Australian Worship Phenomenon Hillsong to Touch Down for a San Antonio Date Read More

  3. Japanese Sensation Miyavi Lands in San Antonio in August Read More

  4. Restorations at West Side Landmark Lerma's Nite Club Begin with Expected 2020 Reopening Read More

  5. Built to Last?: Meet Lil Booty Call, the San Antonio SoundCloud Rapper Who Scored a Major-Label Deal Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation