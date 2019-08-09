The Second Annual Black and Brown Punk Fest Texas Returns To La Botanica

click to enlarge Joshua Martinez, Instagram, @pray.4rain

The Canción Cannibal Cabaret performing at Black and Brown Punk Fest TX 2018

In addition to musical performances, the fest will include clothing and craft vendors and two film screenings. “Deflated” is directed by Jonathan K. Horstmann, one of the musicians playing the fest, while Ryan Darbonne's “I AM TX,” depicts a black punk band navigating a mostly white music scene.