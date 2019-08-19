Email
Monday, August 19, 2019

Honky Tonk Man Dwight Yoakam Slides into San Antonio in October

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 12:38 PM

screen_shot_2019-08-19_at_12.18.31_pm.png
If you don’t like country music, there's a good chance you haven’t heard the right kind of country music yet.

Iconic country artist Dwight Yoakam has made a career out of simple, well-written songs that resonate deep in the listener's soul. And some of those tunes have even won over folks who normally couldn't be bothered with the genre.

Lucky for us, Yoakum's gearing up for a show at the Majestic Theatre on Sunday, October 20.

“Well, I’m back again for another night of trying to break free from this sadness that I can’t lay to rest,” Yoakam croons on the 1990 track “Turn It On, Turn It Up, Turn Me Loose." “This old honky-tonk sure does feel like home, and the music with the laughter seem to soothe my loneliness.”



Those kind of sentiments have earned Yoakam a loyal fanbase that's stuck with him over a career that's spanned 30+ years. And some of them, we'd wager, once didn't even consider themselves country fans.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m.

The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
General Services
Map
