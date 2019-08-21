Wednesday, August 21, 2019
The Old Town Road Leads Back To Texas: Billy Ray Cyrus and Others Announced for Backyard Amphitheater's Fall Lineup
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 1:23 PM
The Backyard Amphitheater in Fredericksburg will host a slew of country and rock touring artists this fall.
One of the biggest is “Old Town Road” remix singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who's scheduled for Saturday, October 12. Cyrus was already a known quantity on country radio before landing a spot on the summer's biggest pop song.
Grammy winner Travis Tritt and Southern rockers the Scooter Brown Band are also scheduled to play the Backyard on Sunday, September 1. Country and roots outfits Jason Boland & The Stragglers and Cody Canada & The Departed will share the stage on Saturday, October 5.
Tickets vary per show. Visit thebackyardamphitheater.com for more information and to see the full lineup
