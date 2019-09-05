Political Rapper and Activist Immortal Technique to Shake Up Paper Tiger

Instagram / Immortal Technique

Few rappers can match the weighty political flows of Immortal Technique.The Peruvian American artist and activist, best known for the track "Dance with the Devil," got his start in the early 2000s with the release ofand. Since then, his ferocious delivery has spanned topics such as politics, socialism, class struggle, poverty, religion, government, imperialism, economics, institutional racism and government conspiracies.Expect the rapper to touch on some or all of those issues when he performs Thursday, November 14, at the Paper Tiger.