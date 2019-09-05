Email
Thursday, September 5, 2019

Political Rapper and Activist Immortal Technique to Shake Up Paper Tiger

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 12:03 PM

Few rappers can match the weighty political flows of Immortal Technique.

The Peruvian American artist and activist, best known for the track "Dance with the Devil," got his start in the early 2000s with the release of Revolutionary Volumes 1 and 2. Since then, his ferocious delivery has spanned topics such as politics, socialism, class struggle, poverty, religion, government, imperialism, economics, institutional racism and government conspiracies.

Expect the rapper to touch on some or all of those issues when he performs Thursday, November 14, at the Paper Tiger.

Tickets ($25-$30) are on sale now.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
