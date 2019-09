Former One Direction Member Liam Payne is Dating Thomas J. Henry's Daughter

click image Instagram / liampayne

If you're one of the San Antonians that tunes into the lives of the Henry family — as in personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry's brood — you may be delighted to know that daughter Maya Henry has hit A-list status.And not just in the Alamo City.Maya Henry appears to be romantically tied to former One Direction member Liam Payne, who thrived in his solo career since the band split. Payne, 26, posted a photo of he and Henry smiling and laying on a couch on Instagram Friday morning."...then last but not least this one @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is," Payne wrote.The 19-year-old model liked the post and left a comment."So proud of you and so glad we can be happy together," Henry gushed.In the roughly two hours since the post was uploaded, the photo has been shared across the social media site, and both Payne and Henry have been tagged endlessly. The photo has even inspired a Liam and Maya fan account Friday's Instagram picture is also the first time either party has posted a photo of the other, though the pair has been seen in tandem over the last couple of weeks.During an interview on Wednesday, Payne said he was in a new relationship "I am, yeah. I am very lucky. She's really great. She's awesome," Payne said.