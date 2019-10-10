Let's Take A Trip: San Antonio Experimental Artist John Hernandez Releases Well-Crafted and Trippy Debut Album

click to enlarge

&amp;amp;amp;lt;a href="http://johnhernandezsoundslike.bandcamp.com/album/strange-musings"&amp;amp;amp;gt;Strange Musings by John Hernandez&amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;gt;

In a San Antonio music scene that lately feels dominated by indie rock and bedroom pop, John Hernandez' experimental debut recordis nice refrain from the norm.Released on Monday,mixes experimental folk with post-rock, drone and noise. The tracks abandon pop's verse-chorus-verse format, instead taking their time to expand and breathe.The songs build with repeating progressions. Each layer changes ever so slightly in texture, inviting the listener to pay attention to small details and dig out the compositions' subtle and detailed craftsmanship.“I’m pretty into psychedelics, and I really wantedto be something that you could sit down with and pay attention to,” said Hernandez who cites outsider jazz legend Sun Ra as a key influence. “I just want people to close their eyes and let the album take them somewhere.”Hernandez isn’t planning on having a release party just yet, and whileonly exists in digital format, he says he hopes to have it available in physical media soon.For more information and to listen tovisit Hernandez at his