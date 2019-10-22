Email
Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Marilyn Manson Coming Back to San Antonio This Week to Remind You He's the Antichrist

Posted By on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Self-proclaimed antichrist-superstar Marilyn Manson doesn’t need much of an introduction. Through the ’90s, the singer was conservative politicians’ scapegoat for drugs, perversion and even school shootings. Ironically, Manson’s underlying intent has been to reflect the dark underbelly of American culture: greed, excess, violence, you name it. Releasing albums every few years, he continues to remind the world that he’s a reigning prince of shock rock.

$49.50-$99.50, Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Marilyn Manson
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
Price: $49.50-$99.50
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

