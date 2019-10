Marilyn Manson Coming Back to San Antonio This Week to Remind You He's the Antichrist

Self-proclaimed antichrist-superstar Marilyn Manson doesn’t need much of an introduction. Through the ’90s, the singer was conservative politicians’ scapegoat for drugs, perversion and even school shootings. Ironically, Manson’s underlying intent has been to reflect the dark underbelly of American culture: greed, excess, violence, you name it. Releasing albums every few years, he continues to remind the world that he’s a reigning prince of shock rock.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.