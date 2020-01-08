Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Jesus-Loving Atmospheric Hardcore Act Silent Planet Returning to Paper Tiger
By Chris Conde
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Christian metal act Silent Planet is headed to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Thursday, March 19.
The California-based band's reverence for the magical Nazarene may seem strange, especially when expressed via screams. But like a handful of other metal acts expressing pro-religious sentiments, they go hard as, well, hell.
Since forming more than a decade ago, Silent Planet has grabbed attention thanks to energetic live shows and a sound that merges post-rock atmospherics with metallic hardcore grooves.
The band is currently signed to Solid State Records, a faith-based metal label that's pumped out a string of worthy releases by acts including Norma Jean, Spitfire, Zao, Underoath and Extol.
Tickets are on sale now.
