Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Jesus-Loving Atmospheric Hardcore Act Silent Planet Returning to Paper Tiger

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 2:31 PM

FACEBOOK / SILENT PLANET
  • Facebook / Silent Planet
Christian metal act Silent Planet is headed to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Thursday, March 19.

The California-based band's reverence for the magical Nazarene may seem strange, especially when expressed via screams. But like a handful of other metal acts expressing pro-religious sentiments, they go hard as, well, hell.

Since forming more than a decade ago, Silent Planet has grabbed attention thanks to energetic live shows and a sound that merges post-rock atmospherics with metallic hardcore grooves.

The band is currently signed to Solid State Records, a faith-based metal label that's pumped out a string of worthy releases by acts including Norma Jean, Spitfire, Zao, Underoath and Extol.



Tickets are on sale now.

Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
