Electronic Act Telefon Tel Aviv Bringing Ambient Noise to Paper Tiger

Telefon Tel Aviv, which blends ambient noise with industrial distortion, is headed to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Thursday, February 6.The solo act, comprised of founder Joshua Eustis, creates atmospheric music perfect for a dance floor or a dungeon … or maybe even a dance floor in a dungeon. Let’s just say it’s dark, danceable and a bit noisy.The project was once comprised of Eustis and Charles Cooper. However, after Cooper's 2009 death, Eustis has continued performing under the moniker as a solo act.Telefon Tel Aviv is touring in support of a new album,, which is sonically damn-near perfect.

