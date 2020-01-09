Email
Thursday, January 9, 2020

Electronic Act Telefon Tel Aviv Bringing Ambient Noise to Paper Tiger

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 5:56 PM

Telefon Tel Aviv, which blends ambient noise with industrial distortion, is headed to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Thursday, February 6.

The solo act, comprised of founder Joshua Eustis, creates atmospheric music perfect for a dance floor or a dungeon … or maybe even a dance floor in a dungeon. Let’s just say it’s dark, danceable and a bit noisy.

The project was once comprised of Eustis and Charles Cooper. However, after Cooper's 2009 death, Eustis has continued performing under the moniker as a solo act.

Telefon Tel Aviv is touring in support of a new album, Dreams Are Not Enough, which is sonically damn-near perfect.

Tickets ($12-$15) are on sale now.



Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
