German Industrial Rockers Rammstein Bringing Their Leather Daddy Vibes to San Antonio

Touring in support of an eponymous 2019 release, industrial rockers Rammstein will hit San Antonio for an Alamodome show on Wednesday, September 16.After appearing on movie soundtracks such as, the German band became nearly inescapable during the '90s and early aughts, especially its thudding smash-hit single “Du Hast.”While Rammstein is primarily known for pyrotechnic-filled live shows, its aesthetic also borrows from the gay leather community. Its members regularly sport high leather boots, harnesses and leather military hats.Oh, and in the video for the song "Mann Gegen Mann," they plays naked, with shots mixed in of glistening muscles flexing mixed into the footage.Hot stuff, if we do say so ourselves. And maybe it explains why the group is one of Germany's top musical exports.One more fun fact: while the Rammstein was touring Russia last year, guitarists Richard Kruspe and Paul Landers kissed onstage to protest President Vladimir Putin’s “gay propaganda” law, which makes it illegal to express any kind of homosexuality and gender nonconformity in public.

