Quintanilla Family Cancels Fiesta de la Flor, Corpus Christi Festival Dedicated to Selena

The festival dedicated to Selena Quintanilla-Perez, the Queen of Tejano, is no more.KENS 5 this week reported that the annual Fiesta de la Flor — held annually in downtown Corpus Christi for the past fast five years — has been canceled . The event, which welcomed hundreds of thousands of attendees yearly, usually takes place in April in honor of the singer's April 16 birthday.In October 2019, festival organizer Q Productions announced that the event would no longer be held in Corpus Christi, Selena's hometown. Though the news was announced as if the gathering could move to another city, a public relations director for Q Productions told KENS 5 that "there is no more Fiesta de la Flor festival" when the news station requested more details. Q Productions was founded in 1993 by Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr. The company still operates the Selena museum in Corpus Christi, sells merchandise inspired by the late singer and is involved in the upcoming Netflix project

