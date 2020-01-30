Eastern European Post-Punkers Molchat Doma Bringing Dark and Dancey Vibes to San Antonio on First U.S. Tour

Eastern European post-punk outfit Molchat Doma is headed to San Antonio for Paper Tiger performance on Wednesday, May 6.This tour is band's first U.S. jaunt. It recently signed a deal with New York City's Sacred Bones Records, which has released music for John Carpenter, David Lynch, Uniform and Amen Dunes, among others.Molchat Doma hails from Minsk, Belarus, which is bordered by Russia to the northeast and Ukraine to the south. Its combination post-punk and new wave textures with elements of synthpop and cold wave, would make for a great dance party in a mausoleum.San Antonio-based dream pop singer Chrysta Bell, who played agent Tammy Preston in the third season of, will round out the bill.

