Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames Are Headed to Texas

Two of the biggest in heavy metal, Megadeth and Lamb of God, are co-headlining a tour that's headed to Texas to melt faces. And the support acts, prog-leaning metal act Trivium and Swedish melodic death metal act In Flames, aren't too shabby either.Inexplicably, metal-hungry San Antonio, isn't a stop on the jaunt. (C’mon, Dave Mustaine, what gives?) But there multiple chances to catch the tour if you're up to a drive with your head-banging pals.7/16 – Austin @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater7/17 – Houston @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion7/18 – Irving @The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory10/9 - Corpus Christi @ American Bank Center Arena10/11 – El Paso @ Don Haskins CenterThis tour will also mark Mustaine’s return to the stage since 2017, following his diagnosis and recovery from throat cancer. Tickets and VIP packages for all four bands go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m.

