Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 10, 2020

Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames Are Headed to Texas

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / DAVE MUSTAINE
  • Facebook / Dave Mustaine
Two of the biggest in heavy metal, Megadeth and Lamb of God, are co-headlining a tour that's headed to Texas to melt faces. And the support acts, prog-leaning metal act Trivium and Swedish melodic death metal act In Flames, aren't too shabby either.

Inexplicably, metal-hungry San Antonio, isn't a stop on the jaunt. (C’mon, Dave Mustaine, what gives?) But there multiple chances to catch the tour if you're up to a drive with your head-banging pals.

7/16 – Austin @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
7/17 – Houston @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7/18 – Irving @The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/9 - Corpus Christi @ American Bank Center Arena
10/11 – El Paso @ Don Haskins Center

This tour will also mark Mustaine’s return to the stage since 2017, following his diagnosis and recovery from throat cancer.



Tickets and VIP packages for all four bands go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Union Underground Returns for Show at the Aztec Theatre Read More

  2. R&B Singer Xavier Omar Comes Home to San Antonio for Paper Tiger Show Read More

  3. Psychedelic Furs Return to San Antonio Ahead of First New Release in Nearly 30 Years Read More

  4. Sarah McLachlan to Perform at the Majestic Theatre So She Can Make You Cry Read More

  5. It's True, Bish: Janet Jackson's Coming Back to San Antonio in August Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation