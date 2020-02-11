Triple-Threat Metal Bill of Deftones, Gojira and Poppy Heading to San Antonio in September

San Antonio metal favorite Deftones is returning on Tuesday, September 1 for a show at the AT&T Center. Bolstering the bill's firepower are Gojira, critically lauded as one of the decade's most important metal acts, and pop-turned-metal YouTuber and model Poppy.Though the headliner has not yet released a follow up to its latest album, 2016’s, frontman Chino Moreno toldin November that a new release was due out soon.“We've been working on our record for about a year now," Moreno said. "It will definitely be out next year, [and] I'm hoping that it'll be earlier on in the year.”Though it's open to question whether Deftones qualifies as nu-metal band, it's one of the few acts to arise during the era of rock-rap hybrids that still commands a sizable audience.French band Gojira has built an international audience and critical praise with albums that pair death metal extremes with mathy grooves and environmentally conscious lyrics.While some genre fans are suspicious of Poppy's rebirth as a metal diva, there's no denying the antisocial streak of her lyrics. “Drop a match in the gas tank, blow up your neighbor's pool," she sings on her second album,"Oh, boy, I love to play destroy.”Tickets go on sale Friday, February 15 at 1 p.m.

