Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Pitbull and More to Play Selena XXV Tribute Concert at the Alamodome

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SELENA
  • Facebook / Selena
A tribute concert worthy of a Tejano queen is headed San Antonio's way.

Selena XXV, billed as a day-long celebration and musical tribute to Selena's life and career, will take place at the Alamodome Saturday, May 9, the slain singer's family announced Tuesday.

The unveiling comes on the heels of an announcement last week alluding that a Selena celebration was headed our way.

And now we know the details.



The musical lineup will include Latin rap heavy-hitter Pitbull plus former Selena bandmate A.B. Quintanilla, among others.

“We are excited to bring this ultimate fan experience to honor and celebrate my sister, Selena,” said Suzette Quintanilla, CEO and president of Q Productions. “Over the past 25 years, her influence and relevance has only grown throughout generations."

Mayor Ron Nirenberg also weighed in on the event.

“San Antonio is honored to pay tribute to the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainer of all time by hosting SELENA XXV at the Alamodome,” he said in a written statement. “Our city is committed to make this an event to remember.”

Tickets ($40-$200) are on sale now. Performance schedules and other concert information are available at Selena25.com.

Alamodome
100 Montana St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-3663
Stadium
Map

