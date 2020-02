Metal Gods Judas Priest Returning to San Antonio on Tour Celebrating 50 Years as a Band

“Breaking the Law” leather daddies and perennial local favorites Judas Priest are returning to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum on Tuesday, October 6.The band, which formed in Birmingham, England in 1970, is embarking on its 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour celebrating, as the name suggests, five decades in the rock biz.“Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our 50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary celebration stage show spectacular!” the band said in a recent statement to Rolling Stone . “Performing a blistering cross-section of songs from our lives in metal — we can’t wait to raise horns with you again at this once in a metal lifetime event!”The tour will feature the line-up of singer Rob Halford, guitarist Richie Faulkner, bassist Ian Hill and drummer Scott Travis. Longtime guitarist Glenn Tipton, who sat out much of the band's last tour due to his battle with Parkinson's disease, will be "appearing as his health allows" a band publicist told Ultimate Classic Roc k Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 25 at 10 a.m.

