South Texas High School Mariachi Band Goes Viral for Remote Music Performances

The pandemic can't stop the music, ya'll.Many Texas music teachers resigned themselves to the fact that their ensembles were toast when public schools closed down due to the COVID-19 crisis. But Roma Independent School District's mariachi program wasn't about to let a little thing like not being able to rehearse in the same room stop them.The small border town's varsity mariachi ensemble proved that with technology anything is possible. The students hopped on a video call and recorded a song together. On Wednesday, the district posted video of the performance on Facebook , where it's so far racked up 573,000 views.The program's middle school mariachi players are also getting in on the action:As some one once sang, the beat goes on.

