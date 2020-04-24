Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 24, 2020

Bandcamp Will Waive Its Revenue Share to Help San Antonio Bands Impacted by COVID-19

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge Midnight Cleaners are among the San Antonio bands with recent release available. - COURTESY OF MIDNIGHT CLEANERS
  • Courtesy of Midnight Cleaners
  • Midnight Cleaners are among the San Antonio bands with recent release available.
It’s no secret that the shutdown of live music in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic decimated independent venues and the artists who play their stages. The carnage continues this week as those venues and artists mark a month of being out of the spotlight.

And while buying music and merch like T-shirts, koozies and underwear was one of many ways to support your local music maker, platform fees shaved revenue off of what locals were taking in.

On March 20, Bandcamp waived its worldwide revenue share for 24 hours in the hopes of getting more money in bands’ pockets. Fans responded by buying $4.3 million worth of of music and merch.

To help even further, Bandcamp is doing it again on May 1, meaning that every penny you spend on a San Antonio band goes directly to the artist.



“For many artists, a single day of boosted sales can mean the difference between being able to pay rent or not,” Ethan Diamond, co-founder and CEO of Bandcamp, wrote in a blog post. “Still, we consider this just a starting point. Musicians will continue to feel the effects of lost touring income for many months to come, so we’re also sharing some ideas below on how fans can support the artists they love and how artists can give fans new, creative ways to provide support.”

“It may sound simple, but the best way to help artists is with your direct financial support,” he added.

If you need a list of local bands to support, check out the Current's recent piece on bands that have released new music since the beginning of the pandemic.

Originally published in Creative Loafing.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Deep Listening: Time on Your Hands? Try Diving in and Unraveling These Dense, Multilayered Albums Read More

  2. Respected San Antonio Jazz Drummer and Vocalist Kyle Keener Has Died Read More

  3. Ticketmaster Clears Up Unpopular Return Policy, but Fans Wanting Refunds Better Act Quick Read More

  4. Revered San Antonio Jazz Trombonist Ron Wilkins in Critical Condition, Battling COVID-19 Read More

  5. The Show Must Go On: Despite Scrapped Gigs and Tours, San Antonio Artists are still Putting Out Strong New Releases Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation