Clothing Line Supreme Catches Flak for New Duds Featuring Art of Texas Musician Daniel Johnston

daniel johnston for supreme alright. supremely fucking cursed pic.twitter.com/wwkJLoDZkO— Joey's XO World Tour Lif3 (@vancemook) May 11, 2020
> ask supreme if they’re donating any of their profits from their new Daniel Johnston merch to his organization for mental health awareness— 𝖘𝖔𝖕𝖍𝖎𝖊 (@corn_bitch) May 12, 2020
> get BLOCKED by supreme and my comment is deleted
> supreme affirms my belief that they are worst brand out there
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.