St. Mary's Strip Venue the Amp Room Deletes Its Twitter Account After Backlash for Pro-SAPD Post

The Amp Room apparently doesn't know how to, well, read the room.After sparking off a firestorm last week with a now-deleted pro-police tweet, the St. Mary's Strip venue nuked its Twitter account rather than continue to face the collective wrath of the San Antonio Twittersphere.On May 31, the Amp Room posted a now-deleted tweet that read "God Bless @SATXPolice." As little as a month ago, that sentiment might not have raised an eyebrow, but timed during widespread protests calling for the defunding and abolition of police forces nationwide, it struck a nerve.Likely adding to the anger, the Amp Room regularly hosts punk, goth and a variety of underground rock genres not exactly known for their embrace of right-wing ideology — and not always on the best terms with police.The Twitter pile-on was swift and vicious.Some call outs, like @sovietbabey's tweet , were straight and to the point: "Fuck the amp room we have surpassed the need for the amp room."While others took a different tack: "Can't wait to shit on your floor," @bobbbypulido replied to bar's now-deleted post.As the insults and memes flooded in, the Amp Room started hammering the block button, which only added fuel to the fire."You're a weak business owner for posting this then blocking your customers that oppose you," Anton LeGay posted . "Your bar profits from our beautiful melting pot of a city, act like it."Rather than deal with the social media shitshow with something akin to an apology, the venue apparently decided to delete its account. As of press time, @theamproomsa 's page leads to an error message that states "This account doesn't exist."The venue's Facebook account — which appears to mainly feature upcoming events rather than tone-deaf political commentary — is still active as of press time. Of course, it may only be a matter of time before the Alamo City's collective ire makes the jump to a new platform.