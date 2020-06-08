St. Mary's Strip Venue the Amp Room Deletes Its Twitter Account After Backlash for Pro-SAPD Post

Fuck the amp room we have surpassed the need for the amp room— kill all rapists and racists (@sovietbabey) June 7, 2020
Can’t wait to shit on your floor— bobbypulido (@bobbbypulido) June 7, 2020
Welp. Evidently they did too.— Shpanky (@Shpanky182) June 7, 2020
GOOD. pic.twitter.com/miB4TNq6Nu
Youre a weak business owner for posting this then blocking your customers that oppose you. Your bar profits from our beautiful melting pot of a city, act like it.— Anton LeGay (@XxxDickwitchxxX) June 7, 2020
Man the amp room really deleted they twitter lol— CM (@ImTlus) June 8, 2020
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.