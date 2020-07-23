SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Bill Lobbied for by San Antonio Club Owners Would Offer $10B to Support Shuttered Music Venues

Posted By on Thu, Jul 23, 2020 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge David Yow of Flipper performs at San Antonio's Paper Tiger. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • David Yow of Flipper performs at San Antonio's Paper Tiger.
Federal lawmakers have thrown a lifeline to the nation's small and mid-sized live music venues, many teetering on the brink of closure due to the pandemic.

The Save Our Stages Act, introduced by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, would offer $10 billion in Small Business Administration grants to help venues to pay their bills during the shutdown.



Clubs, theaters and bars would be able to access funds equal to 45% of their 2019 operating costs or $12 million, whichever is lesser, and use the money to cover rent, salaries and other expenses. Corporate chains would be ineligible for the funds.

"This is the difference between extinction and survival for this industry," said Blayne Tucker, a San Antonio club owner involved in lobbying for the bill. "This is what we've been working for."

A companion bill is likely to follow in the U.S. House in the next few days, said Tucker, who's involved in venues including Floore’s Country Store, 502 Bar, The Mix and Limelight.

“The culture around Texas dance halls and live music has shaped generations, and this legislation would give them the resources to reopen their doors and continue educating and inspiring Texans beyond the coronavirus pandemic,” Cornyn said in a statement.

A separate small-business relief proposal known as the Restart Act would also help venues weather the prolonged closure, Tucker said. He's hopeful both can pass before the August 4 recess.

Highlighting the urgency are recent sales and closures of high-profile venues and a University of Houston study that estimates nearly two-thirds of Austin's live-music spots would be shuttered by October 31 without financial help.

The fight for a relief package kicked off this spring with the formation of the National Independent Venue Association, which peppered members of congress with more than a million emails, building bipartisan support. In a survey, 90% of NIVA's members warned that they'd be forced to close if the shutdown lasted more than six months.

Tucker said he's cautiously optimistic about the progress he's seen in Washington once club owners, promoters and music fans banded together to communicate the urgent need for relief.

"It's progress," he said. "Until it becomes a law, it's just a great idea, but I'm going to keep after it."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Band Piñata Protest Revs Up National Exposure With Appearance on Monster Garage Read More

  2. Kerrville Folk Festival Cancels Due to COVID-19 and Seeks Donations to Stay Afloat Read More

  3. Fountains of Wayne: Stadium-Ready Pop Singer Wayne Holtz Is Back, And He Just Dropped — Get This — a Country Record Read More

  4. Ӕternal Requiem’s Trek to Finland Yields Album, Documentary and Learning Experience Read More

  5. King William Association's Next Livestreamed Concert to Feature Singer-Songwriter Rudi Harst Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation