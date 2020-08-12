VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Metallica to Play Live Show Streamed to Drive-In Theaters, Including Two in San Antonio Area

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 9:29 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / METALLICA
  • Facebook / Metallica
After several top-billed country artists tested the waters, Metallica has become the first major rock draw to broadcast a live performance to a few hundred drive-in theaters around the country.

Fiesta Texas in San Antonio and the Stars and Stripes in New Braunfels will air the concert Saturday, August 29. The veteran metal act will be gigging from a spot near its Northern California stomping grounds.



Tickets go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster and run $115 per vehicle with up to six people inside. That's $15 more than Garth Brooks charged for similar drive-in show in June.

Watching a movie screen through a car window seems like a far cry from headbanging to Metallica when the young-and-hungry thrashers played a multi-night stand at SA's Cameo Theater back in 1985.

But, considering that the band requested beer sales end before it took the stage at its last Alamo City gig — a 2017 Alamodome concert — this arrangement may actually allow enterprising fans to sneak in a few cold ones.

Not that we'd recommend folks at a metal show break the rules or anything.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Fountains of Wayne: Stadium-Ready Pop Singer Wayne Holtz Is Back, And He Just Dropped — Get This — a Country Record Read More

  2. Von Economo’s Debut Delivers Bite-Sized Morsels of Hook-Laden Art Rock Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation