Metallica to Play Live Show Streamed to Drive-In Theaters, Including Two in San Antonio Area

After several top-billed country artists tested the waters , Metallica has become the first major rock draw to broadcast a live performance to a few hundred drive-in theaters around the country.Fiesta Texas in San Antonio and the Stars and Stripes in New Braunfels will air the concert Saturday, August 29. The veteran metal act will be gigging from a spot near its Northern California stomping grounds.Tickets go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster and run $115 per vehicle with up to six people inside. That's $15 more than Garth Brooks charged for similar drive-in show in June.Watching a movie screen through a car window seems like a far cry from headbanging to Metallica when the young-and-hungry thrashers played a multi-night stand at SA's Cameo Theater back in 1985.But, considering that the band requested beer sales end before it took the stage at its last Alamo City gig — a 2017 Alamodome concert — this arrangement may actually allow enterprising fans to sneak in a few cold ones.Not that we'd recommend folks at a metal show break the rules or anything.