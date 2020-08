Socially Distanced Rave EDM Drive-In Returning to San Antonio on Halloween Weekend

click to enlarge Facebook / EDM Drive-In

Anyone who didn't have their booty shaken by this this summer's Drive-In EDM festival will get a second chance this fall. The socially distanced rave will return to SA over Halloween weekend.Organizers Electric-Fiesta announced via Twitter that the next installment will run October 30-31 in the Freeman Coliseum parking lot. Tickets are coming soon, according to their brief statement — and presumably a lineup will materialize at some point as well.Grammy nominated German group Cosmic Gate and Austin duo Tritonal headlined the previous rave, which took place June 26-27 in the Freeman parking lot.The San Antonio-based organizers staged the original event inspired by Germany's first-ever drive-in rave. A portion of proceeds went to local charities.