Monday, August 24, 2020

Socially Distanced Rave EDM Drive-In Returning to San Antonio on Halloween Weekend

Posted By on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / EDM DRIVE-IN
  • Facebook / EDM Drive-In
Anyone who didn't have their booty shaken by this this summer's Drive-In EDM festival will get a second chance this fall. The socially distanced rave will return to SA over Halloween weekend.

Organizers Electric-Fiesta announced via Twitter that the next installment will run October 30-31 in the Freeman Coliseum parking lot. Tickets are coming soon, according to their brief statement — and presumably a lineup will materialize at some point as well.



Grammy nominated German group Cosmic Gate and Austin duo Tritonal headlined the previous rave, which took place June 26-27 in the Freeman parking lot.

The San Antonio-based organizers staged the original event inspired by Germany's first-ever drive-in rave. A portion of proceeds went to local charities.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

