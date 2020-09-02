No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Metallica Refunding $50 to San Antonio Drive-In Concert Attendees Over Missing Footage

Posted By on Wed, Sep 2, 2020 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge Metallica's San Antonio drive-in concert was missing several songs and the set by its opening act. - MIKE MCMAHAN
  • Mike McMahan
  • Metallica's San Antonio drive-in concert was missing several songs and the set by its opening act.
Metallica and promoter Encore Live are refunding $50 to ticket buyers who attended its "drive-in concert" last weekend at Fiesta Texas.

In an email to the Current, Metallica's publicity firm Nasty Little Man said the set by opening act Three Days Grace and the headliner's first three songs were omitted during broadcast of the concert due to "human error." Fans will receive a partial refund on the price of their $115-per-vehicle admission.



The missing footage was mentioned in a Current review of the show by music critic Mike McMahan. The concert was broadcast to dozens of outdoor theaters across the United States, although reports suggest it was screened in full in other cities.

"Upon investigation, it was determined that human error resulted in the events recounted by Mike McMahan in this article, namely the San Antonio audience missing a significant portion of the show, including the intro and first three songs of Metallica’s performance as well as the entire opening set by Three Days Grace," said Jacob Mears, a tour publicist for Nasty Little Man.

Mears said the refunds will automatically be applied to ticket purchasers' credit cards and they will receive a confirmation email.

"We thank you for bringing this to our attention and hope that the San Antonio audience will accept the sincere apologies of Metallica, Encore Live and most of all the Fiesta Texas theater staff," Mears added.

