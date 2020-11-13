No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, November 13, 2020

San Antonio's 'What Will It Take' campaign taps local musicians to help slow spread of COVID-19

Posted By on Fri, Nov 13, 2020 at 5:01 PM

click to enlarge San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson is featured in the campaign. - COURTESY OF CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of City of San Antonio
  • San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson is featured in the campaign.
In a bid to drive home the importance of COVID-19 precautions during the holidays, the City of San Antonio has drafted a half dozen local musicians for a multimedia campaign urging residents to slow the spread of the virus.

The new "What Will It Take" campaign features original songs performed in in English and Spanish by artists including San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson. Alyson Alonzo, Shelly Lares, Santiago Jimenez Jr., Azul Barrientos and Michael Carrillo will also take part.



In songs reflecting their individual style, the musicians will deliver messages urging residents to wear masks, maintain physical distance and practice healthy behaviors.

"As we enter the holiday season and the eighth month of this pandemic, we know everyone is experiencing COVID-19 fatigue," City Manager Erik Walsh said in a press release. "We want life to return to normal, but we hope this campaign reminds the public how critical it is to work together to contain the spread of COVID-19."

The songs will feature in radio, television and digital ads. The campaign will also include print ads and social media.

"I wrote an intentionally upbeat song to lift the spirits of everyone having a difficult time right now," said Carrillo, frontman of orchestral indie pop band Deer Vibes.

"So many people have been affected by COVID-19 in one way or another, and it is important we do what we can to get through this together," he added.

Along with traditional advertising, "What Will It Take" will include grassroots outreach targeted to those most impacted by the pandemic. Local taquerias and panaderias will receive to-go bags for curbside orders featuring prevention messaging in English and Spanish.

"The Latino community has seen the brunt of the impact of this pandemic and we've lost too many lives," Esperanza Center artist-in-residence Barrientos said.

Street teams will also pass out prevention information, masks and other materials in vulnerable areas to educate residents on behaviors that can mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

"I'm proud to do my part to keep my community safe and healthy from the virus. It takes a clear and pure focus just to bring us through," Sanderson stated in the release.

"Let's look out for each other because that's what it takes to restore our lives."

Additional information can be found on the COSA website.

