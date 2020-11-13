Friday, November 13, 2020
Trans-Siberian Orchestra replaces in-person holiday tour with livestreamed concert next month
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Nov 13, 2020 at 4:43 PM
The pandemic has upended a lot of holiday traditions, and that includes the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's annual winter tour stop here in San Antonio.
But, never fear: much like beloved Christmas hero Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Internet is here to save the day!
That's because diehard fans of the holiday-themed rock orchestra can still get their jollies this year with a livestreamed concert
Slated for Friday, December 18, the concert will feature a 90-minute performance of the band's iconic 1996 album Christmas Eve & Other Stories
Tickets are $30, but merch-loving fans can shell out up to $185 on bundles that include everything from t-shirts to TSO-branded face masks.
$30-$185, 7 p.m. CST Friday, December 18, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, tsolivestream.com.
