Wednesday, November 18, 2020

San Antonio native Noël Wells releases disco-pop cover of Bill Withers’ song ‘Lovely Day’

Posted By on Wed, Nov 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM

click to enlarge CLARION CALL
  • Clarion Call
Actress, filmmaker, comedian, singer-songwriter and San Antonio native Noël Wells (TV’s Master of None) has released a disco-pop cover of the Bill Withers’ song “Lovely Day.”

Withers, best known for his songs “Lean on Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lovely Day” in the 1970s, died from heart complications in March at the age of 81.



“During this whole political season, I’ve been watching people’s roller-skating videos on Instagram as a way of getting a little serotonin bump,” Wells said in a statement. “I wanted the track to feel … something you can dance and skate to and feel really free.”

Rolling Stone’s review of the song said that “Wells brings glittery disco magic to the 1977 classic.”

Last year, Wells, who was born in San Antonio in 1986 and attended Memorial High School in Victoria, released her debut album It’s So Nice. At the time, Wells told the Current that she was inspired by a perfect storm of emotions she was feeling at the time.

“I don’t think I would’ve jumped into doing a whole creative adventure like this if a lot of extreme things weren’t happening,” Wells said. “Writing the album provided me a lot of comfort. Anytime I sing these songs, I feel a lot better.”

We can only imagine what kinds of emotions inspired Wells to record “Lovely Day” since 2020 was such a totally normal year.


