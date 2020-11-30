No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 30, 2020

San Antonio-born Megan Thee Stallion disowns the Alamo City in GQ interview

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 11:12 AM

click image PHOTO VIA YOUTUBE / CARDI B
  • Photo via YouTube / Cardi B
While San Antonio may be eager to claim rapper Megan Thee Stallion as one of our own, the feeling apparently isn't mutual.

In a November 16 video for GQ magazine, the "WAP" rapper explained the circumstances behind her birth, and why she doesn't consider herself to be "from" the Alamo City.



As part of GQ's "Actually Me" video series, Megan Thee Stallion went undercover online, answering Q's on Twitter and Quora, and even making edits to her own Wiki page.


One tweet got straight to the point: "Sooooo @theestallion pleaseeeee explain why everyone saying you from San Antonio?!!!!!!!!!"

"I am 100% from Houston, Texas, but my mother was pregnant with me in Houston," Meg responded from her undercover account @actuallymegant1. "My grandmother is from San Antonio, and she was like, 'You need to come have this baby in San Antonio.' So my momma drove me to San Antonio, had me in the hospital, and took me right back to the H."


Though she appears to be more than happy to discard her Bexar County roots, not everyone is so quick to let the self-described H-Town Hottie forget her birthplace — in particular, her former friend Kelsey Nicole.

In response to the diss track "Shots Fired," which opens Megan Thee Stallion's hit new album Good News, Nicole released released a track of her own, "Bussin Back."

Local listeners noticed a backhanded shoutout to the Countdown City at the end of the track, when Nicole raps, "I thought a bitch from Bexar County said something. You a H-Town Hottie though, huh? Fuck outta here."

As of press time, Hot Girl Meg hasn't responded to "Bussin Back," but since she raps, "I know you want the clout so I ain't sayin' y'all names," in "Shots Fired," we're not holding our breath for another diss track from the wildly successful rapper.

