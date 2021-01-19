Trail of the Dead, Big Cedar Fever, others booked for San Antonio's next Lonesome Lounge Sessions

Texas Public Radio will present a new season of its Lonesome Lounge Sessions, a series of virtual performances by artists ranging from noisy rockers (And You Will Know Us By The) Trail of Dead to Western swing act Big Cedar Fever.
TPR and St. Mary's Strip honky tonk Lonesome Rose — its partner in the six-concert series — started the program in 2018, initially focusing on live performances broadcast from the club.
However, during the pandemic, the shows have been presented virtually through TPR's Facebook page. The Tuesday performances all start at 7 p.m. and will include:
On Tuesday, January 19, TPR will air an archived gig from blues and Americana performer Charley Crockett. That March 2020 session includes an onstage conversation with San Antonio alt-country mainstay Garrett T. Capps. It will also air at 7 p.m.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.