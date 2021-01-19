Trail of the Dead, Big Cedar Fever, others booked for San Antonio's next Lonesome Lounge Sessions

click to enlarge Courtesy of Big Cedar Fever

Big Cedar Fever is among the acts scheduled for TPR's new season of Lonesome Lounge Sessions.

Texas Public Radio will present a new season of its Lonesome Lounge Sessions, a series of virtual performances by artists ranging from noisy rockers (And You Will Know Us By The) Trail of Dead to Western swing act Big Cedar Fever.

TPR and St. Mary's Strip honky tonk Lonesome Rose — its partner in the six-concert series — started the program in 2018, initially focusing on live performances broadcast from the club.

However, during the pandemic, the shows have been presented virtually through TPR's Facebook page. The Tuesday performances all start at 7 p.m. and will include:

January 25: Big Cedar Fever



February 8: King Pelican



February 22: (And You Will Know Us By The) Trail of Dead



March 8: A Giant Dog



March 22: D_Foy Music



April 5: Dreambored

On Tuesday, January 19, TPR will air an archived gig from blues and Americana performer Charley Crockett. That March 2020 session includes an onstage conversation with San Antonio alt-country mainstay Garrett T. Capps. It will also air at 7 p.m.

