Monday, April 5, 2021

San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy and Capra's singer drop noisy AF Jesus Lizard cover

Posted By on Mon, Apr 5, 2021 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge James Woodard of the Grasshopper Lies Heavy coaxes gentle and soothing sounds from his Marshall stacks. - OSCAR MORENO
  • Oscar Moreno
  • James Woodard of the Grasshopper Lies Heavy coaxes gentle and soothing sounds from his Marshall stacks.
Nineties noise rockers The Jesus Lizard left an indelible mark on creators of angular, ear-piercing rock across numerous subgenres.

As evidence of the Chicago-based band's lasting influence, San Antonio avant-metal act The Grasshopper Lies Heavy last week dropped an absolutely scorching cover of the Lizard's "Mouth Breather."



For the recording, Grasshopper got an able assist from Crow Lotus, singer for Louisiana-based metallic hardcore act Capra, along with Jared Flores, guitar torturer for the Alamo City's Pinko. The resulting track is 2 minutes and 22 seconds of controlled chaos that just might earn a slurred compliment from Jesus Lizard singer (and former Texan) David Yow.

"It's really just one of those coronavirus-era mashups where technology makes distance collaboration extremely convenient," Grasshopper guitarist James Woodard said of the cover. "We've been friends with Capra for years, and I thought it'd be really fun to have Crow do vocals on this cover. She's also a big Jesus Lizard fan, so it all worked out fantastically. Her performance exceeded all expectations."

"Mouth Breather" is available on Bandcamp for $1 download, and 100% of profits from its sale will go to the ACLU. So, there's that too.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

