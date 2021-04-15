Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Ted Nugent claims Capitol rioters were Black Lives Matter and Antifa 'wearing Trump shirts'

Posted By on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 9:18 AM

Amuse Douche: Ted Nugent is once again flapping his gums instead of playing his guitar. - FACEBOOK / TED NUGENT
  • Facebook / Ted Nugent
  • Amuse Douche: Ted Nugent is once again flapping his gums instead of playing his guitar.
Mid-level state fair draw Ted Nugent has one again opined on political matters. And without much surprise, the racist cartoon some rock fans would prefer to remember as the "Motor City Madman" was once again talking pure shit.

During an April 12 appearance at Seed to Table grocery in Naples, Florida, the '70s relic doubled down on the thoroughly debunked claim that left-wing loonies, not Trump supporters, were responsible for the January 6 Capitol insurrection that left five people dead.



"[J]anuary 6 were not Trump supporters," Nugent said, according to a transcript shared by the metal site Blabbermouth. "That was BLM [Black Lives Matter] and Antifa wearing Trump shirts."

During his grocery store get-down, the right-wing rocker also retreaded erroneous claims that the 2020 election was stolen. President Joe Biden, he added, was both "a Marxist" and "pure evil."

"Joe Biden didn't win. Not only did he not win literally, he didn't even win figuratively," Nugent said, according to the Blabbermouth transcript. "He didn't win in any shape or form. Pansy Republicans didn't fight hard enough. The election was stolen. I saw the footage. I heard the testimony. Joe Biden couldn't win a kennel shit-shoveling contest against an armless man. The guy is searching for syllables, and even when he finds 'em, they're stupid."

Of course, over-the-top pronouncements and conspiracy theories are all part of the Nugent brand these days. Amid last summer's deadly COVID-19 surge, he asserted that doctors and an alphabet soup of government agencies were part of a vast scheme to inflate death and hospitalization numbers.

"They claim that the ICU units are overcrowded. Bullshit,” the Nuge said on author David J. Harris Jr.'s right-wing podcast.

Clearly, this bucktoothed turd long ago recognized that running his mouth is easier than recording a decent album. After all, how else is he going to keep his career running on fumes?

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels
Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
'Twenty-One Silent Stages’ is a pandemic portrait of San Antonio’s music scene
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Smoke BBQ + Skybar will bring rapper Nelly to San Antonio on 4/20 for its 6th anniversary Read More

  2. Snoop Dogg is headed to San Antonio for summer show at the Sunken Garden Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Cherrity Bar to hold spring concert series benefitting musicians hit hard by pandemic Read More

  4. a softer focus: Percussionist claire rousay celebrates release of new album with virtual performance Read More

  5. Rockabilly and country-rock touring acts round out San Antonio's live music offerings this weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation