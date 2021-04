Texas Country artist Shane Smith's truck was stolen in San Antonio — with his dog inside

click image Twitter / ShaneSmithMusic

Shane Smith's dog Gretchen was in his truck when it was stolen from Pearl Brewery on Monday.

Shane’s truck was just stolen with his dog inside ... PLEASE SHARE!



Area: Pearl Historic District in San Antonio, TX



Truck Info: Black Ford F-150 King Ranch Edition

License Plate: LBV 8068



Dog Info:

Grey/Long Hair Havanese ~10LBS

Responds to: “Gretchen” pic.twitter.com/LvCA2Ops17 — SHANE SMITH + SAINTS (@ShaneSmithMusic) April 19, 2021

Austin musician Shane Smith is experiencing a pet lover's worst nightmare.Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Smith's Ford F-150 was stolen from the Pearl Historic District in San Antonio. That would be bad enough, but it was made exponentially worse by the fact that his 10-pound gray and white Havanese dog Gretchen was inside the vehicle."My truck with our little lap dog was just stolen — she was inside of the truck when the truck was stolen," Smith said in a video posted to Instagram . In the video, he gave details about the vehicle and, more importantly, Gretchen. He also asked San Antonians to share the information to help find her.Later that afternoon, when the truck was found abandoned, there was no pooch in sight."My truck was found at St. Luke's Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, but Gretchen was not inside of it," he said in an update posted to his Instagram stories."We're offering a $10,000 reward to anyone that will return the dog back to us. If as many people as possible can be looking out on the streets trying to see if she's running around — I don't know if she was dumped out of the truck."According to Smith's Instagram stories, the truck was stolen from HotelEmma at around 2:40 p.m. and was found dumped at St. Luke's Hospital east parking garage at 3:05 p.m.Gretchen is microchipped with the chip ID of 985112007383851.