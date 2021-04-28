Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

This weekend's live music options in San Antonio run the gamut from Latin rock to Western swing

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Del Castillo hits up Sam's Burger Joint on Saturday. - COURTESY OF DEL CASTILLO
  • Courtesy of Del Castillo
  • Del Castillo hits up Sam's Burger Joint on Saturday.
As more folks get their Fauci ouchies, live music is making its slow return to the Alamo City.

No, we're not fully back to normal, but folks with thirsty ears have at least three noteworthy options to take in this weekend — whether their tastes run to surf, twang or Latin grooves.



Friday, April 30
Nuclear Juarez
Sporting one of the best band monikers in the Alamo City, Nuclear Juarez describe themselves as “low-brow Beatnik wanderers.” The group’s sound is grounded in surf music and reflects a garage aesthetic reminiscent of indie stalwarts Man or Astro-man? Their newest album Exil was released earlier this year. Free, 8 p.m., Sancho’s, 628 Jackson St., (210) 320-1840, sanchosmx.com.

Friday, April 30
Asleep at the Wheel
Texas’ beloved Western swing legends make a return to San Antonio. Formed in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel opened doors quickly, picking up gigs with rock stalwarts such as Alice Cooper and Hot Tuna. In the years since, the outfit has charted a varied course, releasing its most recent album New Routes in 2018. As a testament to the group’s staying power, last year PBS premiered ACL Presents: 50 Years of Asleep at the Wheel. $25-400, 7 p.m., John T. Floore Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com.

Saturday, May 1
Del Castillo
Long-running Latin rock ensemble Del Castillo is a veteran of the studio — the debut album Brothers of the Castle turns 20 this year. The band also mixes sounds and styles across the spectrum. No surprise there, considering it’s appeared performed in places as varied as Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Festival to Willie Nelson’s 4th Of July Picnic. Fans of filmmaking legends Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez may also recognize the band from its soundtrack appearances. $20-115, 8 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.

