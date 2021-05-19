Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

San Antonio Tejano Conjunto Festival brings the beat online this weekend

Posted By on Wed, May 19, 2021 at 3:16 PM

click to enlarge The Tejano Conjunto Festival returns as an online event this year. - FACEBOOK / TEJANO CONJUNTO FESTIVAL
  • Facebook / Tejano Conjunto Festival
  • The Tejano Conjunto Festival returns as an online event this year.
Conjunto has been a force in South Texas for years, and the 39th Tejano Conjunto Festival aims to highlight not just music, but also offer a larger experience with the genre.

Though now closely associated with and a dominant force in Latinx culture, conjunto was also heavily influenced by German settlers, who introduced the accordion in the late 1800s. They brought musical influences like waltz and polka, which then crossbred with traditional Mexican music.



This year’s event will be online due to the ongoing pandemic. Friday night will feature a presentation of Nicolas Valdez’s Conjunto Blues, a stage play adapted for screen late last year. A question-and-answer session with Valdez will follow.

Saturday will feature a workshop from Valdez, which will include not just his research into the history of conjunto but also a look at the music’s influence on wider culture.

However, the music is the main event, and Saturday night’s throwdown will include Los Texmaniacs, Los Cucuys de Rodney Rodriguez, Los 2 G’s, Los Morales, Las Monarcas de Pete y Mario Diaz, Eva Ybarra, Hometown Boys and Boni Mauricio y los Maximos with special guest Linda Escobar.

$15, 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, May 22, guadalupeculturalarts.org.

May 19, 2021

