Live music this week in San Antonio: Black Joe Lewis, Intocable, Dirty Honey and more

click image Facebook / Black Joe Lewis

Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears will rock Sam's Burger Joint on Saturday.

It's showtime!After months of riding out the pandemic, San Antonio music venues are again playing host to a variety of touring, regional and local acts. So many that almost feels like pre-pandemic times. Almost.If you're vaxed and ready, grab your dancing shoes. The offerings this week are plentiful.A relative newcomer, LA’s Dirty Honey released its self-titled debut EP in 2019. Its single “When I’m Gone” topped Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart, an achievement all the more impressive given that they were the first unsigned band to do so. The group, with a name inspired by Robert Plant’s throwback solo band the Honeydrippers, has landed high-profile gigs opening for Guns ’N Roses and the Who.Tiesto is a man who needs no introduction to EDM fans. The Netherlands-born superstar has accomplished multiple feats during his lengthy career, including being the first solo DJ to play a stadium and pioneering a series of one-man, six-hour DJ appearances. Tiesto, who has also appeared at the Olympics, dropped his most recent album The London Sessions in 2020. If you want to get out and dance in a crowd, this may be the choice for you, particularly given Cowboys’ recent history of really packing ’em in. Ah, but we kid.Want to hear Misfits tunes without the guilt of paying to see the Misfits? Well tribute band Psycho 78 will take care of all your horror punk needs. Added bonus: they’ll be performing with Danzig tribute band Blood and Tears, whom you can take in without having to worry about hearing Danzig describe the idea for his next movie.Husband-wife duo Carolina Story, who specialize in a sound on the acoustic side of Americana, are making a San Antonio stop during their post-COVID return to touring. There will even be Bob Dylan-style harmonica-plus-acoustic guitar double trouble.Have you ever asked yourself, “What can I do to help make America a racist shithole again?” If so, attending this show may be a step in that direction. Staind vocalist Lewis has somehow managed the difficult task of lowering the quality of his musical output by embracing not just commercial country but also flavoring his live shows with stage banter steeped in the modern strain of racist and nationalistic “patriotism.” If this sounds appealing, well, you do you. $35-$150,Building on the worthy influences of James Brown and Howlin’ Wolf, Black Joe Lewis busts out a vintage sound steeped in soul, blues and rock ‘n’ roll. The Austin-based artist’s rep keeps building well beyond that city, which explains why he and his band have played so many music festivals over the years.— BEKnown all around the region for their innovative approach to Tejano and norteño sounds, Tex-Mex royalty Intocable return to Cowboys Dancehall for a grito-filled night. Let’s hope the venue stays at capacity this time.The son of guitar maestro Larry Coryell has been successful in his own right, having been inducted into the New York State Blues Hall of Fame. His style encompasses a wide range of sounds not limited to blues but also including soul, jazz and Latin music. He grew up around icons including Carlos Santana and Miles Davis in addition to opening for blues-rock heavyweights such as Gregg Allman and George Thorogood.