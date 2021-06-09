Rap group Cypress Hill rolling into San Antonio area for August show at Whitewater Amphitheater
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, Jun 9, 2021 at 3:08 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / Cypress Hill
-
This spring, Cypress Hill dropped its first new music since 2018.
Cypress Hill, the rap group that united hip-hop and rock fans during the '90s over their shared love of the devil's lettuce, is headed to the San Antonio area on a new tour.
The long-running act known for tracks such as "Insane in the Brain" and "Hits from the Bong" will appear Sunday, August 8 at New Braunfels' Whitewater Amphitheater on a co-headlined tour with hip-hop duo Atmosphere. Z-Trip will open the show.
Cypress Hill dropped a new single, "Champion Sound," this spring, marking its first new release since 2018. Since the group is also celebrating its 30th anniversary, it's a safe bet concertgoers will be treated to deep cuts from its back catalog.
While Whitewater has hosted fellow smokers Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves, we can't vouch for how 420-friendliness of the venue, which typically books country acts. A little discretion may be in order — or maybe not. Hey, we're not the cops.
Tickets are on sale now
.
$42-245, 7 p.m. Sunday, August 8, Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306,
New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Cypress Hill, tour, San Antonio, New Braunfels, Whitewater Amphitheater, things to do in San Antonio, Cypress Hill tickets, weed, pot, 420, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, Atmosphere, Z-Trip, concert tours, San Antonio music tours, Texas Hill Country, hip-hop tours, rap tours, Image