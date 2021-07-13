Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

San Antonio Reggae Festival will be jamming in Rosedale Park later this month

Posted By on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge A live band entertains the crowd at a previous San Antonio Reggae Festival. - COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO REGGAE FESTIVAL
  • Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Reggae Festival
  • A live band entertains the crowd at a previous San Antonio Reggae Festival.
The San Antonio Reggae Festival will return on Saturday, July 31, bringing chill vibes to Rosedale Park for its sixth year.

The all-day event will feature 10 reggae acts, including headliner Kevin "Mighty Mystic" Holness and the Hard Roots Movement Band. If Holness' name rings a bell to anyone familiar with Caribbean current events, it may be because he's the brother of Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.



In addition to the music, the annual event features local and regional food vendors, Caribbean and Hawaiian dancers, children's activities and beer booths. Children 12 and under are admitted free if accompanied by a parent. 

Tickets are on sale now.

$20, 2-11 p.m., Rosedale Park Pavillion, 340 Dartmouth St., (210) 772-9891, facebook.com/SANANTONIOREGGAEFEST.

