Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: SA Reggae Festival, Faster Pussycat, The Dollyrots and more

Posted By on Wed, Jul 28, 2021 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge Faster Pussycat shares a bill with Enuff Z'Nuff at Sam's Burger Joint Friday. - FACEBOOK / KRIS MISEVSKI
  • Facebook / Kris Misevski
  • Faster Pussycat shares a bill with Enuff Z'Nuff at Sam's Burger Joint Friday.
San Antonio concertgoers will be treated to rock in a variety of interpretations this week.

From the Spanish-language alt-rock of Caifanes to the gutter-glam sounds of Faster Pussycat to the neoclassical metal shredding of Yngwie Malmsteen, there are plenty of reasons to strap on a mask, grab your earplugs and take in a show.



Wednesday, July 28

Caifanes
If U2 and The Cure had a Mexican love child, the result might be rockers Caifanes, or as their name roughly translates in English, the “cool dude.” A product of the rock scene that helped shift Mexico’s conservative views in the ’80s, these guys were all about the progressive rock, Spanish lyrics and disheveled hair à la Robert Smith. $54.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Thursday, July 29

The Dollyrots
This LA-based pop-rock duo with an early 2000s sound similar to Bowling for Soup and New Found Glory is hitting the road for its Like an Animal Tour. The first half is a Texas-exclusive jaunt before the band completes its run along the East Coast. $15, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Enrique Bonilla

Friday, July 30

Faster Pussycat + Enuff Z’Nuff
Two of the best ’80s hair-metal bands will blow into the Alamo City for a fun blast from the past. Faster Pussycat defined LA sleaze via catchy rockers like “Bathroom Wall” and “Don’t Change That Song” plus the power ballad “House of Pain.” Enuff Z’Nuff was both one of the subgenre’s best and most underrated bands. In another universe, Animals with Human Intelligence is a classic record, even if in this reality it got lost in the ’90s alt-rock explosion. $15-$20, 9 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Mike McMahan

Born of Osiris
Metal stalwarts Born of Osiris takes their name from the Egyptian god of the afterlife. Appropriately, they ponder the worlds outside of our consciousness and galaxy in songs comprised of djenty riffs, guttural vocals and sweeping celestial keyboards. Also, they’re from Illinois. $18-$20, 7 p.m., Vibes Event Center, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibeseventcenter. — BE

Saturday, July 31

SA Reggae Festival
This annual event showcasing 10 reggae artists is headlined by Jamaica’s own Mighty Mystic as he makes his San Antonio debut. The musical vibes are accompanied by Caribbean food trucks, vendors and activities for children. $20, 2-11 p.m., Rosedale Park Pavilion, 340 Dartmouth St., (210) 772-9891, facebook.com/sanantonioreggaefest. — EB

Brother Dave and the Barrio Blasters
With a song about living in a “Blue Texas” where everyone can live peacefully together, Brother Dave and the Barrio Blasters definitely have high hopes for a state now under the thumb of Gov. Greg Abbott. Nonetheless, the Barrio Blasters ably cover the bases with a sound that encompasses rock, blues and country. Free, 6:30 p.m., The Cove, 606 W. Cypress St., (210) 227-2683, thecove.us. — BE

Sunday, August 1

Yngwie Malmsteen
The man who defined shred is still providing audiences with mind-blowingly fast neo-classical licks and dropped his most recent release, Blue Lighting, in 2019. Lest you think the guy’s an outdated novelty act, consider his influence on modern extreme metal. Necrophagist’s Onset of Putrefaction, the blueprint for tech death, pulls extensively from Yngwie’s bag of tricks. $24.50-$54.50, 7 p.m., Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — MM

