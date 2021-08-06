After going virtual, San Antonio's Lonesome Lounge Sessions will make in-person return next month

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Courtney Marie Andrews

After operating as a virtual event amid the pandemic, the fourth installment of Texas Public Radio's Lonesome Lounge Sessions will again feature live audiences when it returns in September.The intimate music series will take place at St. Mary's Strip honky tonk Lonesome Rose and feature performers as diverse as legendary Louisiana fiddler Doug Kershaw and trailblazing harpist Mary Lattimore, who will be accompanied by SA-rooted percussionist claire rousay.So far, the series has lined up four artists, and five more will be unveiled in coming weeks. The roster includes:TPR marketing manager Roberto Martinez and Lonesome Rose booking honcho Garrett T. Capps trumpeted the genre-bucking approach of this season's lineup."We've always lived in that world with the Lonesome Lounge Sessions, but this season we're pushing it even more," Capps said.The performances, usually scheduled early in the week, allow up to 100 audience members to catch a set by a touring artist in an intimate setting, often accompanied with an interview. TPR also livestreams the shows via its website. The music gets underway at 8 p.m.As with past sessions, furniture retailer Period Modern will outfit the club with mid-century ambiance for each gig. This installment will also feature a new sponsor in Blanco-based Real Ale Brewing Co., which will supply discounted craft brews.As San Antonio grapples with rising COVID-19 cases, primarily among the unvaccinated, Capps said Lonesome Lounge organizers are weighing options such as taking the sessions outdoors or moving them back online."The world is insane, and we'll do the right thing when the time comes," he added.