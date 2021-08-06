Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 6, 2021

After going virtual, San Antonio's Lonesome Lounge Sessions will make in-person return next month

Posted By on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews is among the performers scheduled for the fourth season of the Lonesome Lounge Sessions. - COURTESY PHOTO / COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS
  • Courtesy Photo / Courtney Marie Andrews
  • Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews is among the performers scheduled for the fourth season of the Lonesome Lounge Sessions.
After operating as a virtual event amid the pandemic, the fourth installment of Texas Public Radio's Lonesome Lounge Sessions will again feature live audiences when it returns in September.

The intimate music series will take place at St. Mary's Strip honky tonk Lonesome Rose and feature performers as diverse as legendary Louisiana fiddler Doug Kershaw and trailblazing harpist Mary Lattimore, who will be accompanied by SA-rooted percussionist claire rousay.



So far, the series has lined up four artists, and five more will be unveiled in coming weeks. The roster includes:
  • Tuesday, September 7: Courtney Marie Andrews, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter
  • Monday, October 11: Doug Kershaw, Louisiana-based fiddler and singer-songwriter
  • Wednesday, November 17: Mary Lattimore with claire rousay, avant-garde harpist
  • Monday, December 13: J-Darius, neo-soul and R&B performer
TPR marketing manager Roberto Martinez and Lonesome Rose booking honcho Garrett T. Capps trumpeted the genre-bucking approach of this season's lineup.

"We've always lived in that world with the Lonesome Lounge Sessions, but this season we're pushing it even more," Capps said.

The performances, usually scheduled early in the week, allow up to 100 audience members to catch a set by a touring artist in an intimate setting, often accompanied with an interview. TPR also livestreams the shows via its website. The music gets underway at 8 p.m.

As with past sessions, furniture retailer Period Modern will outfit the club with mid-century ambiance for each gig. This installment will also feature a new sponsor in Blanco-based Real Ale Brewing Co., which will supply discounted craft brews.

As San Antonio grapples with rising COVID-19 cases, primarily among the unvaccinated, Capps said Lonesome Lounge organizers are weighing options such as taking the sessions outdoors or moving them back online.

"The world is insane, and we'll do the right thing when the time comes," he added.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More SA Sound »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Cypress Hill, Aaron Watson and more Read More

  2. Neoclassical guitar shredder Yngwie Malmsteen took San Antonio's Tobin Center by force Read More

  3. San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival Read More

  4. Jazz’SAlive will return to downtown San Antonio this fall with more stages Read More

  5. Live Music in San Antonio this Week: Stringman, Professor Underfunk, Kash'd Out and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation