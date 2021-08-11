Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

San Antonio's Tobin Entertainment bringing former Verizon Amphitheater back to life as venue

Posted By on Wed, Aug 11, 2021 at 9:41 AM

click to enlarge The former Verizon Amphitheater was put on the market in 2009 by Live Nation. - COURTESY PHOTO / TOBIN ENTERTAINMENT
  • Courtesy Photo / Tobin Entertainment
  • The former Verizon Amphitheater was put on the market in 2009 by Live Nation.
After more than a dozen years without regularly hosting touring concerts, the former Verizon Amphitheater is about to return as a full-time music venue.

Tobin Entertainment LLC, the tour promotion arm of San Antonio's Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, has inked a deal to take over booking and management of the 20,000-seat, open-air amphitheater, located in the northern bedroom community of Selma.



Tobin Entertainment is already planning a spring and summer 2022 concert lineup for the facility, called Real Life Amphitheater. It may even book shows as early as this fall, according to a news release.

The amphitheater sits on the 110-acre campus of the Real Life Center, home to River City Community Church, which purchased the site in 2011.

Tobin officials said the venue will fill a size gap for touring shows that otherwise would pass over San Antonio.

The open-air amphitheater seats up to 20,000 people, with 8,000 in covered seating and 12,000 on uncovered open lawn seating. That gives it similar capacity to the 19,000-seat AT&T Center and far more than venues such as the 1,700-seat Tobin Center and the 2,300-seat Majestic Theatre.

"This is an exciting opportunity to not only expand the Tobin’s presence and influence, but also to extend the Tobin Center’s mission to bring quality art and culture to the city of San Antonio and its surrounding neighbors,” said Tobin Center President and CEO Michael Fresher said in a statement.

Clear Channel Entertainment, a spinoff of San Antonio-based broadcast media company Clear Channel Communications, opened the amphitheater in 2001. However, its successor company Live Nation began looking for a buyer six years later.

A 2009 sale to a Dallas real-estate company included a seven-year restriction against it being used as a concert venue.

Under its deal with Tobin Entertainment, Real Life will continue to manage the facility and provide production, security, concessions and parking.

